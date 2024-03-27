1 Question for every Warriors player as countdown to NBA Playoffs begins
The Warriors have plenty of unanswered questions heading into the final weeks of the regular season.
By Tyler Watts
Can Chris Paul stay healthy?
CP3 missed seven weeks with a hand injury earlier this season. He is averaging 10.5 points, 6.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 24.2 minutes per game since returning, but the 38-year-old was injured in the playoffs two of the last three years. Can the Dubs count on Paul when the games matter most?
Can Trayce Jackson-Davis maintain his role in the playoffs?
Nobody expected the second-round draft pick to be in the rotation as a rookie. The 24-year-old has passed Kevon Looney and Dario Saric to be their backup big man. He averages 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 22.1 minutes per game over his last 13 contests.
TJD gives Golden State some youth and energy in their lineup, but can he maintain his impact in the postseason? It will be fascinating to see how the rookie responds to the bigger stage.
Can Brandin Podziemski hold up in the postseason?
The Warriors have two rookies in their nightly rotation as their first-round pick made it impossible to keep him off the floor. He grabbed eight rebounds in the first game he ever played. The next time he was given extended run, Podziemski scored 23 points with seven boards and five dimes.
He has been in the rotation ever since, but how will he perform in the playoffs? Jordan Poole was often targeted on defense. Podz has a higher basketball IQ and a more versatile skill set, but teams will certainly test the rookie in the postseason.