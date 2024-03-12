Ranking Warriors contracts from bargain to nightmare
The Warriors need to take a serious look at their spending this summer.
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors have won four championships in the last ten years, but their dynasty is fading. Their best players are in their mid-30s, and the Dubs have struggled to put enough talent around them to win at the highest level. Golden State is fighting for a place in the Play-In Tournament and does not appear to be a threat to win it all.
The Warriors have a $200-plus million payroll before factoring in luxury tax penalties. Joe Lacob and company are never afraid to spend, but they should only dish out that much cash if the team is a title contender. Golden State has several crucial decisions to make this summer, including what to do with Klay Thompson’s free agency.
The Warriors want to contend as long as Stephen Curry is elite. To make that happen, they must take a hard look at their balance sheet. Golden State must keep its bargain contracts and figure out how to get a bit more value from the others. Here is a look at where the franchise’s current deals stand.
Absolute steals
14. Stephen Curry
The NBA instituted max contracts to spread the wealth around the league. All the best players are worth more than the amount they receive, and Curry is no exception. He is arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history and has been the best player on four championship teams.
Curry is locked in for three more years at $50-plus million per season. He just made his tenth All-Star appearance and led the Dubs to a title in 2022. Stephen Curry turns 36 in a few days but has shown no signs of slowing down. He is still the best contract on the Warriors’ books and an absolute steal.
13. Jonathan Kuminga
Kuminga is having a breakout third season and becoming a star. Over his last 25 games, the 6’8 wing is averaging 19.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 0.9 steals in 30.1 minutes per night. He is shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 36.0 percent on his 3-point attempts during that stretch.
Kuminga becomes extension-eligible this offseason, and the Warriors must lock him up long-term. He will make just $7.6 million next season, which figures to be one of the best contracts in the NBA.
12. Brandin Podziemski
The rookie is having an outstanding first season with Golden State. He is averaging 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 0.8 steals in 26.8 minutes per game. Podz looks to be one of the steals of the draft and is in the first season of a four-year deal worth just $16.2 million. He will be a bargain for years to come.
Not all of the Golden State Warriors’ contracts are winners, but they do have several other players who are underpaid for their production.