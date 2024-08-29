Warriors News: Full extension details of Curry contract revealed
What a summer it has been for Stephen Curry.
Things did not start out the way he would hope, of course, as the Golden State Warriors superstar could not lead his team out of the Play-In Tournament and into the final playoff field. Yet he did have the opportunity to suit up for Team USA at the Olympics for the very first time in his storied career, competing in Paris for the 2024 Summer Games.
More than just playing, Curry thrived, putting up a record performance in the semifinal match against Serbia to barely propel USA to a win, then went nuclear to close out Victor Wembanyama and France in the gold medal match. The hero of so many playoff games over the years, he got to carry his country home in Paris, yet another highlight from a remarkable career.
The good times continue to roll even as August comes to a close, as Curry and the Warriors agreed to a new contract extension. It was not fait accompli that he would sign the extension when it came available, and rumors have swirled around him that he could look for a new home if the Warriors could not prove able to compete alongside him this season. We even explored the reasons why Curry could ask for a trade, and who might trade for him if he came available.
All of that talk has been silenced, at least for now, as Curry has reupped with the only franchise he has ever known, and with whom he won four championships and two MVP awards.
Full details for Stephen Curry's new contract extension
Curry and the Warriors agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million extension that will kick in after the 2025-26 season and keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season. His $55.8 million contract for this season is already the most in the league, and right now his $62.6 million cap hit for 2026-27 is above Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic as the most in the entire NBA.
The Warriors were not able to offer a longer contract because of the CBA's Over-38 rule, which restricts the lengths of contracts for players near the end of their career (although the way Curry and LeBron are aging that may need to be adjusted). Curry is 36 years old and will be 39 years old when this new contract expires.
This extension places Stephen Curry's career earnings at $536 million through the 2026-27 season, which is the second-most in NBA history. Only LeBron James and Kevin Durant have earned more than $500 million in a single career, putting Curry once again in rarified air. His ability to maintain his level of play and continue to break opposing defenses and elevate his team at his age is truly unique in NBA history.
Just because Curry is under contract doesn't mean he cannot ask for a trade sometime in the next year or two, but at this point, he has done nothing but continue to commit to the organization, while the Warriors continue to offer Curry the max he can earn at every turn. Their partnership is right there among the very best in the history of the NBA, and there do not appear to be any fissures right now.
Stephen Curry won gold, then got another pile of gold for his bank account. What is next for this lucrative year of his career?