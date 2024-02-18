4 Warriors who are underperforming, 3 exceeding expectations at the All-Star break
These Warriors are over or underperforming at the All-Star break.
By Tyler Watts
Exceeding expectations: Jonathan Kuminga
The seventh overall draft pick in 2021 is finally breaking out. He flashed his potential in his first two years but was never given enough consistent run to blossom.
Over the Warriors last 16 games before the All-Star break, the 21-year-old averaged 21.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 0.9 steals in 32.0 minutes per game while shooting 57.9 percent from the field and 44.1 percent on his 3-point tries. Kuminga is finally getting starting minutes and proving he can be an elite scorer and future star in the Bay Area.
He started the final 11 games and should stick with the opening group for the remainder of the season. The 6’8 forward gives the Warriors versatility and flexibility with their lineups. He can defend multiple positions and get buckets.
The Golden State Warriors made Jonathan Kuminga untouchable before the trade deadline, and he could quickly ascend into one of their best players. Stephen Curry is 35 years old and who knows how long he will remain elite. Kuminga could take over as the team's top option in short order.
The expectations will be significantly higher next season, but the talented 21-year-old has exceeded them so far. He must continue improving his shooting and upping the defense if he wants to become an unquestioned star on a contender. Kuminga is capable, so stay tuned to see how he keeps getting better.