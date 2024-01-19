4 Warriors who are underperforming, 3 exceeding expectations at midseason
The Warriors are struggling as these players are not meeting expectations.
By Tyler Watts
Underperforming: Andrew Wiggins
Wiggins played just 37 games last season but was impactful when he was on the floor. The 6’7 wing was an All-Star in 2022 and a key part of their championship squad. He signed a four-year $109 million extension just after the championship, which many viewed as a value contract. It did not kick in until this season and now nobody wants to take on that deal.
Wiggins has dropped off tremendously. His 11.9 points per game are the lowest of his career and his defense has been non-existent. He is struggling to hit shots and has produced the third-worst VORP in the NBA this season. Wiggins has been unplayable, but head coach Steve Kerr continues to give him opportunities.
The Dubs need him to play better if they want to contend, but there have been no signs of improvement. Every time Wiggins has a strong performance, it is followed by a couple of clunkers. Expect the trade rumors to continue and do not be surprised to see the Warriors trade him for an upgrade before Feb. 8.
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the league’s most disappointing teams and are now navigating an unfathomable tragedy. Can they overcome it and keep their dynasty alive? Stephen Curry is still elite, but he needs more help. Stay tuned to see how the Dubs provide it moving forward.