5 Unpopular trades Warriors should explore this summer
The Warriors must make some unpopular moves this offseason to accomplish their goals.
By Tyler Watts
4. Trade GP2
Gary Payton II has a $9.1 million player option for the 2024-25 season. The 31-year-old has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. He played a key role on the Warriors title team in 2022. It is still the only season where he played more than 40 games. Payton is a strong defender but is unlikely to command more than $9 million per year on the open market.
If he opts in, the Dubs should explore trading his expiring contract. They could package it with another salary in hopes of landing a significant upgrade or try to trade Payton for a role player who can make a larger and more consistent impact.
The 6’2 guard has never played more than 17.6 minutes per game for a full season. This year, he averages just 15.5 each night. Even when healthy, Payton is getting limited minutes. The Warriors simply need more production for their money if they plan on contending as Stephen Curry declines.
There won’t be a market for GP2, but the Golden State Warriors have draft capital to trade. They should explore what they can get for a package of picks and Payton’s contract. The Dubs need a stout 3-and-D wing and a second star if they plan on getting back into contention with Curry leading their charge.