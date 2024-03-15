5 Unpopular trades Warriors should explore this summer
The Warriors must make some unpopular moves this offseason to accomplish their goals.
By Tyler Watts
1. Sign-and-trade Klay Thompson
The Warriors offered Thompson a two-year extension, but he declined. The future Hall of Famer is headed towards free agency and figures to have several suitors on the open market. Golden State cannot afford to pay Klay $40-plus million per season and may lose him this summer.
The Dubs should focus on maximizing his value. Thompson wants to stay in the Bay Area, and the two sides will explore an extension. Finding common ground may be tough. If they cannot reach it, the Warriors should search for a sign-and-trade that finds the Splash Brother a new home and gets the franchise something back in return.
Golden State is no stranger to this tactic, but it became more difficult with the second tax apron restrictions. They did a sign-and-trade with Kevin Durant in 2019 to get D’Angelo Russell. The Warriors flipped D-Lo for Andrew Wiggins at the trade deadline just seven months later.
Trading Klay Thompson would hurt, but it may be the best move for the franchise. The Golden State Warriors must explore some unpopular trades this summer and making a couple happen could be the difference between contending and rebuilding in the Bay Area. Stay tuned to see what Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office can make happen.