Grade the Trade: Rival helps Warriors fulfill Markkanen dream in 3-team proposed deal
The Golden State Warriors hopes of landing Lauri Markkanen remain in limbo with little to suggest that a trade with the Utah Jazz is overly imminent.
There was a slightly pessimistic feel around the Warriors chances of trading for Markkanen on Friday. ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed his belief on the Hoop Collective podcast that a trade would've already happened were it going to, while Ramona Shelburne (also of ESPN) told 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs that she thinks there's a 20% chance the 2023 All-Star becomes a Golden State player, and a 40% chance of him being traded in general.
Could the Sacramento Kings aid in the Golden State Warriors hopes of landing Lauri Markkanen in what would become a three-team trade?
There's still time for the Warriors to do something prior to August 6 at which point Markkanen becomes extension eligible. A new deal with the Jazz would take Markkanen out of trade possibilities until at least February 6, or until next offseason if the seven-foot forward signs on August 7 or beyond.
Here's what we know: Utah want to get their hands on impressive young guard Brandin Podziemski, while Golden State's current offer only consists of Moses Moody and a haul of future draft assets.
If the Warriors want to get to get Markkanen without giving up Podziemski, they may need to get creative over the next 10 days or so. That could involve the inclusion of a third team to help broker a deal between Golden State and Utah.
Such a deal was proposed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report on Friday, with the Sacramento Kings included as the third team to make a Markkanen trade happen. Let's have a look at the blockbuster move and whether it would be a good outcome for the Warriors: