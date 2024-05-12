Grade the Trade: Warriors add 2022 All-Star in four-player proposed deal
Would the Golden State Warriors make this trade?
Murray would undoubtedly help the Warriors after a season in which he averaged a career-high 22.5 points, along with 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He also shot a decent 36.3% from three-point range on a career-high 7.1 attempts per game, offering optimism on what he could do as a shooting threat next to Curry.
Much of Golden State's evaluation may come down to whether they believe Murray can return to his defensive best from his early years with the San Antonio Spurs. He's certainly young enough to think that he can, while retaining Andrew Wiggins would lessen the need for Murray to be the All-NBA defender he once was.
Giving up Kuminga would be a hard pill to swallow, and perhaps not one the Warriors could overcome. Are we even sure Murray's worth more in a trade than Kuminga given the improvement the 21-year-old showcased in the past few months? Murray may still be more valuable, but it's not that far of a gap for the franchise to also have to give up an unprotected first-round pick as well.
Summary
The Warriors reportedly have little interest in discussing Kuminga in a trade, and if they do it would have to be for a bonafide All-Star. Murray isn't quite that player, having been selected just once in 2022 as an injury replacement for Golden State forward Draymond Green.
Murray's unlikely to push the Warriors into the top-tier of the Western Conference, and as a result the deal wouldn't be worth giving up the enormous potential Kuminga holds. Perhaps Golden State could offer Kevon Looney and another future first-round pick instead of Kuminga, but it's highly unlikely that gets it done from an Atlanta perspective.