Grade the Trade: Warriors reek of desperation in proposed deal for 2x All-Star
The Golden State Warriors have had a reasonable offseason, bringing in De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield to supplement the loss of veteran trio Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Dario Saric.
Melton, Anderson and Hield are all quality role players who will be valuable additions to the Warrior rotation, and yet there remains a pessimistic outlook on the Warriors if they can't complete the suite of moves by adding a genuine, difference-making second star.
The Golden State Warriors search for a second offensive star continues after missing out on 9x All-Star Paul George prior to free agency
Fortunately, the Warriors appear understanding of this need, proven in their pursuit of now Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George, and their current chase of 2023 All-Star Lauri Markkanen.
It's unclear whether the Utah Jazz will ultimately be willing to part with Markkanen, but Golden State appear willing to find out as they remain patient ahead of August 6 when the Finnish forward becomes extension eligible.
But if Markkanen does sign an extension that makes him untradeable for six months, where do the Warriors head? The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported on Tuesday that the front office would be comfortable entering next season with their current roster, then re-evaluating as things unfold.
That's a risky ploy given the absence of star power beyond Stephen Curry. The alternative is to keep scouring the market for a star-calibre player, with Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine likely to remain available at a cheap price in contrast to his potential output.
Golden State reportedly turned down an offer of LaVine for Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul, instead deciding to waive the latter's $30 million non-guaranteed contract before free agency. The franchise could still rejuvenate interest in the 2x All-Star, as Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz has proposed in a hypothetical three-team trade. Let's evaluate the deal and whether it would be worth it from a Warrior standpoint: