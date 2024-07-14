Grade the Trade: Warriors send out former All-Star in blockbuster 3-team trade for Lauri Markkanen
Would the Utah Jazz make this trade?
The major issue with this from a Utah standpoint is the fact they don't get a bluechip young prospect in the deal, something that may ultimately view as a necessity in the form of Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. As a side note, ESPN's Tim MacMahon recently suggested that a deal wouldn't happen without Podziemski, and that the Jazz may prefer him over Kuminga in a Markkanen trade.
Instead, Utah gets a raft of future picks and the opportunity to retain their financial flexibility moving forward -- one of the key reasons Wiggins would need to go to a third team rather than the Jazz directly.
Their part of the deal sees them give up Markkanen and veteran scorer Jordan Clarkson for a young wing in Moses Moody, Caris LeVert (both of whom are on expiring contracts) and former player Georges Niang, along with two unprotected first-round picks from the Warriors, a lottery protected first-round pick from the Cavaliers and four first-round pick swaps.
Danny Ainge may immediately say no without Podziemski or Kuminga, but three first-round picks, four swaps and a former lottery selection in Moody is still a fair haul. Moody and LeVert could both be off the books by next offseason, while the two-year, $16.7 million left on Niang's contract is hardly going impact their future flexibility.
Assuming the Jazz accepted this trade, would the Warriors also agree?