Grade the Trade: Warriors send out former All-Star in blockbuster 3-team trade for Lauri Markkanen
Would the Golden State Warriors make this trade?
Golden State are essentially giving up access to all their future first-round picks in this deal, but the upside is that they've got a young core they hope could keep them competitive beyond Stephen Curry's prime. Lauri Markkanen (27), Trayce Jackson-Davis (24), Jonathan Kuminga (21) and Brandin Podziemski (21) is a nice quartet who can be the core of the Warriors for the next 7-8 years.
The 2023 All-Star's addition isn't just important as a second offensive option for Curry, but he would balance out Golden State's roster, providing them an obvious starting five consisting of Curry, Podziemski or De'Anthony Melton, Kuminga, Markkanen and Draymond Green. That gives a nice balance on both ends of the floor, rather than their current outlook which will leave Steve Kerr with the decision on whether to prioritize offense or defense.
Giving up Wiggins and Moody's salaries would also leave the Warriors an opportunity to upgrade the roster in other ways. Perhaps they could use Gary Payton II ($9.1 million) and/or Kevon Looney's ($8 million) expiring deals as part of other trades, while they'll also have the mid-tier salaries of Melton ($12.8 million), Kyle Anderson ($8.8 million) and Buddy Hield ($8.8 million) to utilize come December 15.
Getting Clarkson in this deal is an added bonus, providing Golden State with another scoring punch off the bench who can also act as a secondary playmaker. They'd retain and perhaps even improve upon the incredible depth they've cultivated this offseason, allowing them to cover for injuries and other issues that arise throughout the regular season.
Summary:
The fact is that the Warriors would be doing well to get Markkanen without giving up Podziemski or Kuminga, regardless of what else is in the deal. With the Finnish forward and Kuminga both up for significant extensions, giving up Wiggins' contract in the same deal is also a major positive. This is a trade Golden State should be making if possible, allowing them to prioritize the remainder of Curry's prime while preserving their current young talent (outside Moody).