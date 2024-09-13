Grading a trade idea that sees Moses Moody reunite with former Warriors teammate
After failing in their pursuits of Paul George and Lauri Markkanen this offseason, it's highly unlikely that the Golden State Warriors can pull off a significant trade prior to their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 23.
That doesn't mean the Warriors couldn't explore smaller deals though, particularly around the periphery of the rotation where they could flip a depth piece for a different type of player in a greater area of need.
A recent trade proposal sees the Golden State Warriors move on from Moses Moody in exchange for a fellow 2021 first-round pick
Moses Moody continues to be bandied around in trade discussion this offseason, with Golden State having reportedly offered the 22-year-old to the Utah Jazz as part of their package for Markkanen, according to The Athletic.
It remains highly likely that Moody remains on the Warrior roster heading into training camp in just over two weeks, but his extension eligibility also features as an intriguing factor in the future of the former 14th overall pick.
Moody and Golden State have until October 21 to come to terms on an agreement, with the widely-held belief that the young wing could command between $11-13 million per season as reported by ESPN's Kendra Andrews in early August.
If a contract extension can't be reached and Moody's role appears uncertain heading into the season, perhaps that may motivate general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office to move on and provide Moody the opportunity to thrive elsewhere.
ESPN's Zach Lowe recently stated that “if I were another team, I'd be trying to steal Moses Moody on the cheap," and that's exactly what the Indiana Pacers have tried to do in a recent trade idea proposed by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report.
Let's have a look at the hypothetical deal and whether it would make sense for both sides: