Recent history preaches caution on Warriors chance of trading for 2023 All-Star
The Golden State Warriors hopes of adding a second star have pivoted through a number of different names this offseason, with all the attention now focused on Utah Jazz forward and 2023 All-Star Lauri Markkanen.
After Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes referenced the Warriors on Tuesday as the "aggressors" in pursuit of Markkanen, The Athletic's Tony Jones reported on Wednesday that they, the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings have each tabled significant offers to the Jazz.
The Golden State Warriors inability to land a second star suggests fans should tread with caution on the chances of trading for Lauri Markkanen
Markkanen is the latest in a growing list of star-calibre players Golden State have attempted to trade for in the last six months. The franchise tried for a stunning play to land long-time rival LeBron James at February's mid-season deadline, only to be categorically denied by the four-time MVP and his management.
According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Kendra Andrews on Wednesday, the Warriors also made a play for Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges who was eventually dealt to the New York Knicks for a huge haul of draft assets late last month.
After Golden State's season concluded without playoff action, the speculation of significant change began with the potential of a reunion with Kevin Durant. Then there was the idea of Jimmy Butler after revelations of potential unrest at the Miami Heat.
Neither of those were ever serious, but their pursuit of Paul George certainly was. Golden State believed they had the 9x All-Star coming to them -- they were happy to pay him a max extension, and George in turn wanted to be a Warrior. The LA Clippers didn't want to facilitate the trade though, leaving Draymond Green "salty" and George to opt out of his contract and sign with the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent.
James. Bridges. George. To a lesser extent Durant and Butler. What makes Markkanen any different? Perhaps it's the fact Utah may want to rebuild and get proper access to the top talent in the draft -- Markkanen's presence has caused them to be a be a competitive team over the last two seasons, albeit without making the playoffs.
Even still, the Warriors inability to acquire any of these aforementioned players has to bring some caution on their chances of actually completing a trade for Markkanen. As it did in the George negotiations, it may ultimately come down to the franchise's willingness to give up rising star Jonathan Kuminga.