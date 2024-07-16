The intriguing giant lineup Warriors could utilize if they pull off major trade
Fans have often lamented the Golden State Warriors' lack of size over the last few years, both at the center position and across five-man units where Steve Kerr has often utilized three-guard lineups.
It's part of the current allure of Lauri Markkannen -- the Utah Jazz forward isn't a genuine center or rim protecter by any means, but he is a seven-footer who would add genuine size to the Warriors. The franchise's roster last season possessed Dario Saric as the tallest player at 6'10", while Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis are both listed at 6'9".
A trade for Lauri Markkanen could provide an intriguing giant lineup that flies in the face of the Golden State Warriors' recent history
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Monday that the Jazz may prefer Brandin Podziemski over Jonathan Kuminga in a Markkanen trade, leaving the potential of a Kuminga-Markkanen-Draymond Green front court should a deal be agreed upon.
But The Athletic's Tim Kawakami went a step further on Monday, suggesting Golden State "really like thinking about" a starting lineup that would also feature Andrew Wiggins at the shooting guard position.
"Markkanen is such a good shooter that it isn’t out of the question that the Warriors could go big across the line with Markkanen, Draymond, Kuminga and Wiggins, with Curry as the only guy under 6-foot-6 in the starting unit. I think the Warriors really like thinking about that. Which is an example of why they wouldn’t necessarily want to put Kuminga into that deal, either."- Tim Kawakami
The idea of having four starters above 6'6" isn't necessarily a new one -- the Warriors often had that last season with a combination of Klay Thompson, Wiggins, Green and one of Kuminga, Jackson-Davis or Looney. What would be new is having a seven-footer among a lineup of five players who can all shoot to some degree, albeit Kuminga and Green aren't totally respected by opposing defenses. Kerr could foreseeably go even bigger too, perhaps with Jackson-Davis in place of Kuminga or Green.
It would certainly be an intriguing starting lineup with a nice blend of offense and defense, particularly if Podziemski is on his way to Utah and therefore isn't a candidate at the two-guard. The biggest concern is how Kerr would manage the guard/wing options off the bench, with De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody and Lindy Waters III all potential rotation options off the bench.
The Warriors have to complete a Markkanen deal first, something that may not be forthcoming if the franchise wishes to retain Podziemski who has only grown his stock with impressive recent performances in Summer League.