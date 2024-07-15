Lack of interest in Bulls duo suggests Warriors vindicated in declining trade offer
The Golden State Warriors have made what many would consider minor albeit valuable moves so far this offseason, adding three strong rotation pieces in De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield.
The franchise remains in the hunt for a more seismic move, with that largely centering around Lauri Markkanen as their desired target right now. However, it can't be forgotten that the Warriors have already bypassed on a 2x All-Star in Zach LaVine.
The lack of interest in Zach LaVine suggests the Golden State Warriors were right to decline a trade offer from the Chicago Bulls
According to Bleacher Report and TNT's Chris Haynes, the Warriors rejected a trade from the Bulls just prior to free agency that would have seen them give up Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins in exchange for LaVine.
Instead, the Warriors chose to waive Paul's $30 million non-guaranteed contract, allowing the 12x All-Star the opportunity to enter free agency where he joined the San Antonio Spurs. While there remains some criticism of the front office's inability to find a trade for Paul's contract, their decision to pass on LaVine appears like the right one.
In the weeks since that trade offer, the Bulls still haven't found a taker for the 29-year-old and the remaining three years of his contract, nor starting center Nikola Vucevic according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.
" The growing concerns, however, are that possible destinations for LaVine seemingly have dried up and that there is still no market for Vucevic at age 33 and $41 million-plus guaranteed over the next two seasons."- Joe Cowley
Even despite the initial trade rejection, there's been speculation that Golden State could be one of the few teams with an ounce of interest in LaVine. That includes a piece from Danny Emerman of the Bay Area News Group on Sunday that made the case for adding the injury-plagued shooting guard.
But any deal now would assuredly have to include Wiggins' contract, making it unlikely that the Warriors orchestrate a deal with the Bulls. LaVine's combination of recent injury history and contract makes his addition far too risky, with that perspective seemingly held across the entire league.