Latest Lauri Markkanen report suggests Warriors have agonising choice to make
The Golden State Warriors ambition to land Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen remains, with the August 6 timetable on a potential contract extension remaining at the forefront of minds for many around the league.
The Markkanen situation has now been developing for over two weeks after the Warriors initially missed out on 9x All-Star Paul George prior to free agency. But while there's multiple layers to the scenario, it may simply come down to one choice for Golden State.
A recent report suggests the Golden State Warriors may simply have to choose between Lauri Markkanen or retaining Brandin Podziemski
According to NBA insider Marc Stein on Sunday, a Markkanen move to the Warriors remains "alive" given Utah's fascination with young guard and All-Rookie First Team member Brandin Podziemski.
"There is a belief in some corners of the league that Utah's interest in Golden State's Brandin Podziemski, in combination with future draft compensation that the Warriors could package with the All-Rookie first team selection, is serious enough that it keeps alive the prospect of a Markkanen trade between now and Aug. 6. "- Marc Stein
Stein also reported that Golden State would be more willing to move Jonathan Kuminga in a deal rather than Podziemski, with that sentiment having grown strongly in recent days given the contractual comparisons between the pair.
As The Athletic's Shams Charania reported earlier in the week, Stein reiterated that the Warriors current offer involves 2021 lottery pick Moses Moody and future draft picks. Any deal involving Podziemski and/or Moody would need further salary, likely in the form of veterans Gary Payton II and/or Kevon Looney.
There's no rush from a Golden State perspective with a potential stand-off still over two weeks out from August 6. It does sound like the franchise can land the 2023 All-Star though, but only if they're willing to give up Podziemski in the process.
While that makes it a simple equation, the decision-making will remain complicated. Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob labelled Podziemski a future All-Star earlier in the week, with the 21-year-old's three years remaining on his rookie contract also a major factor.
Markkanen's $18 million salary for next season makes it easy to match from a trade standpoint, but beyond that the seven-foot forward could be in line for a five-year, $269 million max extension, per GSWCBA.
Combine that with a likely $140+ million extension for Kuminga, along with the big multi-year deals currently in place for Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, and you can see why the Warriors want to retain Podziemski for more than just the on-court reasons.