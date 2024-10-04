Projected starting lineup and rotation for Warriors NBA Preseason game vs. Clippers
172 days -- Come Saturday that's how long it will have been since the Golden State Warriors were embarrassingly eliminated in last season's Play-In Tournament by the Sacramento Kings.
It may only be preseason, but Warriors basketball is officially back when they take on the L.A. Clippers at the Stan Sheriff Center in Hawaii. With a new-look roster coupling young talent with experienced veterans, there will be so many elements to watch in this game and throughout the remaining five preseason games that follow.
Warriors projected starting lineup and rotation vs. Clippers
The biggest watch right now is what Steve Kerr does with his starting lineup and the remainder of the rotation. Andrew Wiggins is the only confirmed out at this stage due to illness, giving Kerr almost a full range of options in which to experiment with.
While there will be a plethora of different combinations throughout the preseason, let's have a look at the projected starting lineup and how the rest of the rotation may look on Saturday.
Starting lineup
PG: Stephen Curry
Unless Curry sits out for any reason, we know he'll be the starting point guard for this game and every single one over the remainder of the season (when available).
SG: Brandin Podziemski
Kerr's decision is expected to come down to Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton or Buddy Hield -- all three are viable options who will likely get their opportunity in this role at various stages over preseason.
Podziemski's upside may provide him first opportunity, with significant development from the 21-year-old seen as a key aspect in Golden State's hopes of improving as a team this season.
SF: Jonathan Kuminga
Is he a three or a four? That's the burning question throughout the first few days of training camp. Kuminga himself believes he's a small forward, and so does Draymond Green for that matter. Wiggins' absence could provide an early opportunity to showcase that and crucially alter Kerr's perspective on where Kuminga's best position lies.
If not Kuminga, fellow fourth-year lottery pick Moses Moody could also be a strong candidate after replacing Wiggins in the starting lineup for a short period last season.
PF: Draymond Green
We know Green will be in the starting lineup if available, it's just whether he's at the four or the five. Given the priority the Warriors are holding on being an elite defensive team, their first look should be at Green next to a genuine center as they closed last season.
C: Trayce Jackson-Davis
If Kerr does go with a genuine big, most expect Jackson-Davis to take the spot after his impressive rookie season. This would round out a fairly young and inexperienced starting lineup, and it's worth noting that Kerr has referred to veteran Kevon Looney as looking lean and really good throughout training camp so far.
Rest of the rotation
As reported by Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, everyone is expected to play in the preseason opener against the Clippers, with the starters and/or veteran players assumed to play limited minutes.
The three big offseason acquisitions -- Melton, Hield and Kyle Anderson -- could be the first three players off the bench, while Moody, Looney and Gary Payton II are also set to feature as they battle for spots in the rotation.
The second half could be an interesting watch as those towards the end of the roster compete not only for bigger roles, but in some cases for their futures at the Warriors. Kevin Knox II is one of those in his battle to take Gui Santos or Lindy Waters III spot on the main roster, while fans will also be interested to see intriguing seven-foot rookie Quinten Post.
Saturday's game gets underway at 4PM PST.