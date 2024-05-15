Proposed trade of former All-Star would be ultimate buy low deal for Warriors
The Golden State Warriors hunt for a significant difference-maker this offseason will likely take major trade assets, with the franchise's young players and future draft assets potentially on the table as they explore greater help for Stephen Curry.
It will be fascinating to see how willing the Warriors are to sacrifice their future for win-now help, but perhaps there's a way the franchise can obtain a star while retaining much of its young core.
A proposed trade for Brandon Ingram would be the ultimate buy-low deal for the Golden State Warriors this offseason
One player already reported to be available this offseason is Brandon Ingram, with the New Orleans Pelicans expected to move on from the 26-year-old and the combination he and star forward Zion Williamson.
With two anonymous executives floating Golden State as a potential destination for Ingram, Sporting News' Stephen Noh has proposed a trade that would see the 2020 All-Star move to the Warriors for Chris Paul, Moses Moody and first-round picks in 2025 and 2028.
This seems like a low price for an offensive talent like Ingram, but perhaps it's a sign of his deteriorating value following a disastrous first-round playoff series where he averaged 14.3 points on less than 35% shooting from the floor.
Noh also points out that Paul could hold legitimate value to the Pelicans, with the 39-year-old's $30 million contract needing to become guaranteed in order for the trade to occur.
"Paul is nowhere near the player he was in his first go-around with the then-Hornets. But he is still very capable of organizing an offense. He maintained a stellar assist-to-turnover ratio, and he will set Zion up for the easiest baskets of his life. "- Stephen Noh
Regardless of the Pelicans' potential interest in Paul, this seems like a bargain price for Ingram who averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season. It would create a loaded front court for Golden State with Ingram, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis, yet maybe they'd package or two of those in another deal during the offseason.
Given the Pelicans' desire to improve and ideally find an upgrade from Ingram, it's hard to envisage them going for this trade package unless they had another deal in the works with the assets acquired. It appears like a worthwhile deal for the Warriors, though it would require them to pay up on a hefty new contract extension for the former second overall pick.