Why proposed trade sending Moses Moody to major Warriors rival would never happen
Moses Moody’s future continues to be a storyline for the Golden State Warriors, with rival teams having been urged to trade for the 22-year-old following limited opportunity during his first three seasons.
Moody is extension eligible prior to October 21, opening up the possibility of trade speculation heating up even more if he and the franchise can’t come to an agreement by a deadline that will otherwise leave him as a restricted free agent next summer.
Moses Moody has been proposed as a trade candidate for one of the Golden State Warriors biggest rivals in the Los Angeles Lakers
Given the value placed on three-and-D wings around the league, there’s likely to be no shortage of suitors for Moody particularly if there’s no extension and if he falls behind the likes of De’Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield in the Golden State rotation to start next season.
One of those teams who could be interested is the Los Angeles Lakers, with Maxwell Ogden of LakeShowLife suggesting Moody as an affordable option for a franchise in desperate need of his skillset.
“If the Lakers are willing to give him consistent playing time, then Moody could prove to be a true franchise cornerstone as a developable 3-and-D wing”, Ogden wrote.
With the possibility of Moody exploding elsewhere thanks to more consistent opportunity, there’s a distinct risk in Golden State moving on from their former lottery pick right now. Would the front office want to take that risk with the Lakers? Watching Moody develop into a crucial player in Los Angeles would be a tough pill to swallow for owner Joe Lacob and the front office.
History would also suggest it’s highly unlikely -- the Warriors and Lakers have only convened on three trades across their long history. Only one of those has come in the past 30 years when Golden State sent Kent Bazemore and MarShon Brooks to Los Angeles for Steve Blake in 2014.
Does that also say something for the possibility of the Warriors acquiring LeBron James as they tried to at February’s mid-season deadline? Given James has a no-trade clause in his contract, the Lakers are limited if the superstar forward was to request a trade to any one specific rival team.
As for Moody, perhaps the Warriors do become open to moving him in a deal that’s separate from a package for a guaranteed upgrade. However, it’s likely to be to a young, rebuilding team rather than the Lakers or any Western Conference rival that may be a direct threat to the franchise’s playoff chances next season.