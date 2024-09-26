Pros and Cons of Golden State Warriors Potentially Trading for Jimmy Butler
Amid the swirling trade rumors surrounding the Golden State Warriors this offseason, one name that wasn't mentioned until recently is Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. As NBA media day approaches, the usual speculation surrounding Butler is what look he will sport. After his hilarious "emo" look last year, how will he follow it up?
This year, however, his name has been in the news for different reasons, with the uncertainty of Butler's future with the Heat and his hefty price tag that sees him paid $48.8 million this season. There is serious speculation that Miami may hit the reset button and move on from the 35-year-old star.
The Golden State Warriors have already been linked to Jimmy Butler
In a recent appearance on The TK Show with Tim Kawakami, Sam Amick of The Athletic confirmed the Warriors interest in Butler, and even suggested they may have already made some calls to the Heat this offseason.
Would Golden State be a good fit? After missing out on a few big names this summer, will the Warriors be desperate to make a move or be content with the current roster? Here are a few pros and cons of a potential Jimmy Butler and Golden State Warriors fit.
A second star alongside Stephen Curry
Today's NBA is filled with superstar duos and even trios at times, from LeBron James and Anthony Davis to Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. One thing is for sure: Stephen Curry is all alone when it comes to a star sidekick. Once upon a time, the Warriors had four all-stars. Times have changed, and having a second star is still necessary to compete in this league.
Jimmy Butler immediately fills that role. Butler is a proven star, a 6x NBA All-Star in fact. He's also 5x All-NBA, 5x NBA All-Defensive, and even won the Most Improved award in 2015.
A proven winner
Jimmy Butler has been a proven winner throughout his career. One of the most impressive things about him is how much he's accomplished with little talent surrounding him in comparison to other teams.
Thinking back to his time in Minnesota, he took the young Wolves team to their first playoff appearance in 14 years. A few years later, Butler made his first finals appearance in the bubble with the fifth-seeded Miami Heat. He put up quite the fight against LeBron James and company, while Butler was down two starters the entire series.
That wouldn't be Butler's last appearance in the Finals. In 2023, he took the eighth-seeded Heat to the NBA Finals after knocking off both the Bucks and Celtics during that run.
Despite never unfortunately being able to get over that hump for a championship ring, Jimmy is still a known playoff riser and someone you can count on to leave it all on the floor in a seven-game series.
Much of that has to do with his ability to impact winning on both ends of the floor, but would the price tag be too much for an aging player with a lengthy injury history? Let's take a look: