Warriors reportedly hold interest in trade for All-Star forward
LeBron James. Paul George. Lauri Markkanen. A trio of All-Star forwards that the Golden State Warriors have tried but failed to acquire via trade so far this calendar year.
It's become obvious the type of player the Warriors want to pair with Stephen Curry before the 2x MVP exits his prime. If you're a front court player and made an All-Star team recently, Golden State will likely have interest if there's an even a sense of a possible trade.
The Golden State Warriors have reportedly had trade interest in Jimmy Butler amid contract uncertainty at the Miami Heat
For not the first time this offseason, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been linked as a possible trade target for the Warriors. However, this time the discussion seems to be far more concrete than what it has been previously.
In a recent appearance on The TK Show with Tim Kawakami, Sam Amick of The Athletic seemingly confirmed Golden State's interest in Butler and that it may have extended to trade discussions earlier this offseason.
“Talking trade wise, a couple of guys who come to mind. Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. Didn't get an extension done", Amick said. "The Warriors, as you know, have interest there. And I think probably made a couple calls during the summer.”
Amick's colleague Anthony Slater had previously proposed Butler as a potential trade target back in May, but that was more so a suggestion than any legitimate Golden State interest. The 6x All-Star is extension eligible and could otherwise become an unrestricted free agent next offseason should he opt out of his player option for 2025-26.
A recent report from Brian Lewis of the New York Post stated that "Butler isn’t just open to Brooklyn, but fond of it," potentially signalling his willingness to explore a move away from Miami five years into his tenure.
Butler isn't the shooter George or Markkanen are, making his potential fit a little more clunky in a Warrior front court that already consists of non-shooting threats like Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
The 34-year-old is a proven playoff performer though, having led the Heat to a pair of Finals appearances over the past four years. His injury record isn't ideal over recent years, but there's no doubt he'd be a worthy second star to pair with Curry.
Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists last season, shooting 49.9% from the floor and a career-high 41.4% from three-point range.