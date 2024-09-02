"It's really guesswork" - 2x All-Star addresses Warriors trade rumors
Some trade discussions are well speculated or reported on during the NBA offseason. Take the Golden State Warriors pursuit of Lauri Markkanen for example, with ongoing revelations about what was being offered, and what the Utah Jazz expected in return.
It's not unusual for players to address their place in trade discussions, which is exactly what Warrior guard Brandin Podziemski did after it had been reported that the Jazz were eyeing last year's 19th overall pick in any package for Markkanen.
Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic has addressed speculation that he could be traded to the Golden State Warriors
Other trade speculation comes merely through suggestion, which is what appears to have been the case in regard to the idea of Golden State acquiring Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. It's for that reason that it's slightly surprising that the Montenegrin was asked about, and addressed a potential move to the Warriors during a recent interview with Iva Jevtić of B92.sport.
"In most cases, it's really guesswork. Maybe the clubs are talking, maybe there was some story, I don't know, but if there is a call between the teams, it comes out immediately and people think that's it," Vucevic said. "I didn't get any information that I was going to be traded or anything."
There have been two seperate prominent trade proposals featuring Vucevic to Golden State in the past few weeks. Stephen Noh of The Sporting News suggested the Warriors deal Andrew Wiggins and Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Bulls for Vucevic, Torrey Craig and Jevon Carter, while Brett Seigel of Clutch Points proposed that Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney and Moses Moody be given up for the veteran center and Craig.
After missing out on Markkanen, it makes some sense were Golden State to be interested in Vucevic. The 33-year-old would add some much-needed spacing to the Warrior front court, having averaged over four three-point attempts per game in each of the past five seasons.
It would also be understandable were Chicago to be open to a trade, with the franchise clearly entering more of a rebuild mode after dealing veterans DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso already this offseason.
There's a likelihood that Vucevic is moved in the next 12 months given the changing direction of the Bulls, but whether that's in a deal with the Warriors or not remains to be seen.