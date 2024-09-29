Stephen Curry faces his toughest challenge yet in this one area
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors are in a transition phase. Stephen Curry is leading the roster and remains one of the game’s best, but Klay Thompson departed this offseason. Draymond Green remains in the Bay Area but must be on his best behavior. The Dubs added depth, but is that enough to put them back into contention?
Golden State has unanswered questions. Who is their second-leading scorer this season? Jonathan Kuminga is the obvious answer, but does he blossom into a star? The Dubs hope for improvements from Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, but growth is not linear.
Curry remains elite. Fans saw him clinch the gold medal for Team USA at the Olympics this summer and watched him finish on the All-NBA third team in 2024, despite Golden State missing the playoffs. The 36-year-old faces a new challenge, and things won’t be easy.
Stephen Curry faces the toughest task of his NBA career in getting open
The ten-time All-Star is unstoppable. Fans can see Curry running open and splashing down a 3-pointer if they close their eyes. His off-ball movement and lightning quick release are legendary and make him impossible to guard. He will still get those looks, but logging all those miles on a nightly basis will not be easy as the legend ages.
Beyond that, the Dubs will miss Klay Thompson’s floor spacing. He is one of the greatest shooters of all time and a career 41.3 percent marksman from long range. Golden State added Buddy Hield, but how much will he play given their depth? De’Anthony Melton is a plus shooter. He does not offer Thompson’s volume but should help space the floor.
The Warriors' ideal lineup may feature three non-shooters. Jackson-Davis attempted one 3-pointer as a rookie. Fans know Draymond and Kuminga shoot a subpar percentage on low volume. That leaves just Curry and his backcourt partner as floor spacers.
Draymond will see plenty of time at the five, but Golden State needs a bounce back season from Andrew Wiggins to optimize those lineups. He improved down the stretch of last season after being one of the worst players in the league by most advanced metrics in the early going. They need 2022 Wiggins to be a serious contender but would settle for him being an above-average starter.
Head coach Steve Kerr will find ways to get Curry open, but it is not a coincidence the legend had the second-worst 3-point percentage of his career last season. Golden State just does not have as much floor spacing, and it got worse with Klay Thompson in Dallas. Expect Curry to put up monster numbers, but it will take more work than ever.
The Golden State Warriors need a superstar season from Stephen Curry if they want to return to the playoffs. Never count the legend out. He has shined in the biggest moments and is eager to prove his doubters wrong. Things won’t be easy, but Curry will rise to the challenge.