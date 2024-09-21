Draymond Green will determine the Warriors' success in 2025 (and why that's scary)
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors are at a crossroads. They want to stay in contention, but the Dubs may not have the horses. Stephen Curry turns 37 this season. He is still elite, but Curry can’t do it alone. Klay Thompson is in Dallas, and Golden State plans to rely on depth and young talent to return to the playoffs. It could present problems for head coach Steve Kerr, but the Warriors cannot bank on a consolidation trade.
As constructed, Draymond Green may be the franchise’s most important player. If Stephen Curry goes down, Brandin Podziemski can step up. The Dubs are light on ball-handlers and would not be the same team, but nobody is replacing Green. His defense and playmaking are crucial pieces of the Dubs' success.
Golden State needs Draymond, but can they count on him? The 34-year-old has played more than 66 games just once in the last six years. Green will miss time and those absences could be enough to sink the Dubs in the crowded Western Conference.
Warriors should worry about Draymond Green determining their success
Injuries are one thing. The veteran may get hurt, and there is no avoiding that. For Green, his actions are the larger worry. He was suspended twice last season and had the incident with teammate Jordan Poole in 2023. A lengthy suspension will be handed out if Green cannot keep his emotions in check.
Beyond that Green has played fewer than 30 minutes per game in three of the last five years. Golden State cannot expect him to suddenly increase to 35, but they may need him to. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kevon Looney, and Kyle Anderson are the only other big men on their roster. Jonathan Kuminga will see plenty of time at the four, but frontcourt depth could become problematic, especially if someone is sidelined.
Golden State does not want Draymond playing the majority of his minutes at the five, but their roster may force Kerr’s hand. Looney was dumped from the rotation last season, and TJD is 6’9. There will be plenty of moments where Green guards a much larger player at the five. That physical toll may be too much for an aging veteran in his 13th NBA season.
Draymond Green is a unique talent. Nobody can guard every player on the floor and make plays like the 6’6 forward. His experience playing with Stephen Curry alone makes him a must-have piece for Golden State. The Warriors want to return to the playoffs, and Green will play a massive role this season. Is he up to the task?
The Golden State Warriors need Draymond Green, but his injury and suspension history is worrying. Things could go sideways quickly if he misses significant time. Fans could argue that is what happened last season, and the Dubs desperately hope to avoid a repeat. Much will be on the backs of Green and Curry. Do the two legends have one more run in them? Stay tuned to find out.