Summer League standout one of two former Warriors to sign with rising playoff team
The Golden State Warriors haven't been the only team finalizing their training camp roster over the past week, with a flood of activity around the league providing a tantalizing hint that the season is near.
That activity has extended to a pair of former Warriors, with a rising playoff team out East -- the Orlando Magic -- confirming a flurry of roster moves on Friday.
Former Warriors Ethan Thompson and Mac McClung have signed with the Magic
The Magic announced they've signed three players to exhibition 10 contracts, including former Golden State duo Ethan Thompson and Mac McClung. With Trevelin Queen currently the only player occupying a two-way contract on the roster, both Thompson and McClung will now have a genuine opportunity to stick in Orlando beyond training camp and preseason.
After going undrafted in 2021, Thompson has played at a number of teams including the Windy City Bulls and the Mexico City Capitanes in the NBA G League. The 25-year-old joined the Warriors for this year's Summer League, producing some impressive performances in averaging 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals in 21 minutes while shooting 44.4% from the floor and 35.7% from three-point range.
Thompson's move to Orlando comes after Golden State had expressed interest in the 6'5" guard, yet only seemingly for their G League program in Santa Cruz. According to Joseph Reboyras of Primera Hora in August, the "Warriors requested a transfer letter from the National Superior Basketball (BSN) franchise for the young basketball player for the next G-League season."
Thompson has instead joined the Magic who can understandably provide a better pathway to a roster spot if he's good enough. In contrast, the Warriors actually need to cut one of their current two-way contracted players to make room for 52nd overall pick Quinten Post.
McClung is perhaps best known for being the back-to-back NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner at All-Star weekend, having bounced around the league since also going undrafted in 2021.
The 6'2" guard appeared in five games for Golden State in the 2022 Summer League, averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 45.6% from the floor and 50% from three-point range. McClung then signed an exhibit 10 contract with the Warriors for training camp in 2022, but was waived on October 3 prior to the start of the season.
The Warriors have reportedly signed a number of players to exhibit 10 contracts in the past week, with Yuri Collins, Javan Johnson, Donta Scott and Blake Hinson joining Jackson Rowe after the latter initially signed a deal after Summer League in July.