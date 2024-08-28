Intriguing trade proposal nets Warriors 2x All-Star and defensive role player
The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of trying to rejuvenate their roster this offseason, with the Golden State Warriors having been urged to trade for Zach LaVine as a secondary star to pair with Stephen Curry.
But what about a different and cheaper 2x All-Star from the Bulls? Nikola Vucevic is another player whose been floated as a trade candidate for the Warriors this offseason, including a proposal that would land them the Montenegrin big man, along with Torrey Craig and Jevon Carter, in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
A more palatable Nikola Vucevic trade proposal could be of intrigue to the Golden State Warriors as they hunt more offensive firepower
It's difficult to see Golden State giving up Wiggins in a deal for Vucevic, let alone adding a young piece like Jackson-Davis whose on a very team-friendly contract over the next three seasons. However, there's still room to explore a Vucevic-to-Warriors trade as Brett Siegel of Clutch Points did during an article published on Tuesday.
Siegel's proposed deal would see Golden State give up Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II and Moses Moody for Vucevic and Craig, which is immediately a far more palatable trade given they give up three bench players instead of arguably two starters in Wiggins and Jackson-Davis.
It may be a better deal for the Bulls too who don't have to take on the remaining three years of Wiggins' contract, while Moody may have more upside than Jackson-Davis as a former lottery pick who's still just 22-years-old.
It makes sense for the Warriors to sacrifice some of their depth for a player like Vucevic who brings a different element as a spacing threat in the front court. The 33-year-old is no longer the All-Star caliber player he once was, but he still averaged 18.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists with the Bulls last season. Vucevic's major defensive concerns could perhaps be better hidden playing alongside Draymond Green, while his shooting may open up more opportunities for Jonathan Kuminga to play at the three.
Craig could also be a valuable addition as a bigger version of Payton, having also shot in excess of 39% from three-point range in each of the past two seasons. The 33-year-old also has reasonable postseason experience during his time in Denver and Phoenix, something Vucevic doesn't particularly have after just 16 playoff games in his 13-year career.
The biggest issue may come from a financial standpoint, with Vucevic still slated to make $41.5 million over the next two seasons. Given the three outgoing players are all on expiring contracts, Golden State would be adding over $20 million onto its books for the 2025-26 season. When there's also a Kuminga extension to be figured into that, the front office may not be keen on adding more money so shortly after freeing themselves of luxury tax burdens this offseason.
It's for this reason that the Warriors may say no, but it's still worth exploring if they think that Vucevic can remain a skilled offensive player capable of adding a much-need shooting aspect to the team's front court.