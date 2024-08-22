Warriors urged to trade for 2x All-Star despite previous rejection
There's very few All-Star calibre players on the trade block right now for the Golden State Warriors to consider, yet the franchise has been urged to reconsider one that certainly is on the market.
The Chicago Bulls have been trying find a new home for Zach LaVine this offseason, but have thus far failed to find a taker for the 2x All-Star and the exorbitant three years and nearly $140 million left on his contract.
The Golden State Warriors have been urged to consider a Zach LaVine trade despite reportedly rejecting a deal earlier in the offseason
LaVine's combination of contract and injury history has made him an unwanted piece on the trade market, though there's no doubting the 29-year-old's talent as someone who's averaged at least 23.7 points in five of the past six seasons.
Given their need for a legitimate second scorer alongside Stephen Curry, the Warriors have regularly been linked as one of the few teams who could find interest in LaVine. That continued on Wednesday when Andscape's Marc J. Spears joined KNBR and suggested "it's worth taking a chance on Zach LaVine."
"If you're going to take a risk on Zach LaVine I think they (Warriors) have the roster to do it with, Spears said. "If he can be healthy, I think he puts the Warriors in a different atmosphere."
The two 'ifs' in that statement ring loud, with the former lottery pick having been limited to 25 games last season before foot surgery in February. According to Bleacher Report and TNT's Chris Haynes, Golden State rejected an offer from Chicago in late June that would have seen them land LaVine in exchange for Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins.
Instead the Warriors chose to waive Paul, leaving any potential package to center around Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney should the franchise wish to trade for LaVine over the remainder of the offseason.
Despite Spears' recommendation, a LaVine-to-Golden State trade appears highly unlikely, with the front office likely to bank on a bounce-back season from Wiggins rather take on the risks associated with bringing in the Bulls guard.