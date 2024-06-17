Trio of free agency moves would be nightmare for Warriors and rest of the league
The Orlando Magic are set to be one of the biggest players in NBA free agency this offseason, with the franchise reportedly interested in Golden State Warriors' veteran Klay Thompson among several others.
After ending a three-year playoff drought this season, the young Magic are primed to attack free agency with over $35 million to spend, and potentially up to $60 million depending on what they do with a number of their own players.
The Orlando Magic could look to add Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors as one of three huge moves in free agency
The Magic are going to be an attractive destination for a number of prospective free agents, with the rare combination of cap space and appearing like a perennial playoff team for years to come. They could look to make one big splash, perhaps with a star like Paul George, or they could spread their cash across multiple players.
In Bleacher Report's early predictions on free agent signings, George is expected to head to the Philadelphia 76ers to partner Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. That leaves the Magic to target Thompson, a move that's long made sense given their desperate need for more perimeter shooting.
"Thompson, 34, is a legendary shooter, a big name and an excellent fit for an Orlando squad that defends well but needs floor spacing in the worst way. Put him down to the Magic on a three-year, $81.9 million contract—more than the Warriors will pay (at least via the B/R crystal ball)."- Eric Pincus
Yet not only will Orlando acquire Thompson in free agency, but the predictions also have them landing Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk and 76ers forward Tobias Harris on four-year, $86 million and two-year, $16.9 million deals respectively.
While the Warriors, Kings and 76ers may be most impacted by the moves, landing three key rotation players would be the Magic's notice sign to the rest of the league that their pushing to take the next step after big improvement this season.
It may seem like an audacious and unlikely bid for three big name players, but it shouldn't be ruled out as Thompson's future with the Warriors continues to garner speculation following his social media activity on Friday.