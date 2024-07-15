Update on young Warriors center indicates anticipated debut is close
The Golden State Warriors have forged through every task placed before them in Summer League, with their latest win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday giving them a 5-0 record dating back to the start of the California Classic.
The impressive run of form has coincided with the Warriors facing their fair share of injuries, headlined by young center Quinten Post who is yet to debut for the team after being taken with the 52nd overall pick in last month's NBA draft.
Seven-foot center Quinten Post could make his debut for the Golden State Warriors over their final two scheduled Summer League games
Post has been dealing with a minor foot injury that's seen him miss the first five games. While his role may have been limited anyway by the presence of Trayce Jackson-Davis, a Golden State debut for the Boston College product is much-anticipated given his combination of size and shooting ability.
Fortunately a debut appears imminent, with Bay Area News Group's Danny Emerman reporting on Sunday that Post has been a full participant at practice and that he could see action over the final two Summer League games.
Post hasn't be the only intriguing player on the injury list -- two-way contracted guards Reece Beekman and Pat Spencer have also missed Golden State's two games in Las Vegas, while the team suffered another blow to their big man rotation when Marques Bolden went down in Saturday's win over the Phoenix Suns.
The Warriors have dominated Summer League regardless, winning five consecutive games which has included four by at least 10 points. Podziemski and Jackson-Davis each recored a huge double-double in Sunday's win over the Bulls, with the likes of Daeqwon Plowden, Kevin Knox II and Ethan Thompson also impressing during the campaign.
With Bolden injured and Jackson-Davis likely to be rested for the remainder of the tournament, Post's return could be important to a thinning Golden State center rotation ahead of Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Post averaged 17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 blocks in his senior year with Boston, shooting 51.4% from the floor and a sharp 43.1% from three-point range in 31.9 minutes per game.