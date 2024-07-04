Another veteran sharpshooter spurns Lakers in major boost for Warriors
As Klay Thompson came to the realization that his time with the Golden State Warriors was coming to an end, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers quickly moved to try and lure the five-time All-Star to the team where his father played and remains a broadcaster.
Yet despite a better financial offer being on the table from the Lakers, Thompson instead joined the Dallas Mavericks via sign-and-trade on a three-year, $50 million deal. Now, in the days since, it's been revealed another of the league's great three-point shooters has also spurned the Lakers -- this time in favor of the Warriors.
Buddy Hield has turned down interest from the Los Angeles Lakers to join the Golden State Warriors via sign-and-trade
Buddy Hield officially joined Golden State on Thursday as part of a five-team that also lands them Kyle Anderson, while sending Thompson to the Mavericks. The 31-year-old joins on a four-year deal starting at $8.7 million per season, with a fourth-year player option included according to The Athletic.
Just as interesting from the report is the fact Hield rejected rival interest, choosing to join the Warriors after ending last season as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
"Hield chose the Warriors because of the opportunity to win over other interested suitors, including the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers."- The Athletic
Hield's relationship with Golden State assistant Chris DeMarco -- head coach of the Bahamian national team -- was also a key factor, but the winning motive is also fascinating given the state of the respective pacific rival teams right now.
Many would view the Warriors and Lakers in the same sentence -- two teams each with an all-time great player whose supporting cast doesn't necessarily make them anything more than a Play-In team.
However, after a shaky start to the offseason where they lost Thompson and fellow veteran Chris Paul, there appears to be greater optimism around the Warriors in comparison to the flatfooted Lakers. In addition to Hield, Golden State have also added versatile forward Kyle Anderson and two-way guard De'Anthony Melton.
The Warriors may not be done yet either, with constant speculation hanging over their pursuit of Lauri Markkanen and whether the Utah Jazz could give up their 2023 All-Star for a plethora of future draft assets/young players.