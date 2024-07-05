Warriors 17-Player Depth Chart and Roster Needs after Buddy Hield Trade
The Golden State Warriors have moved to make a number of changes since the start of free agency, replacing outgoing veterans Klay Thompson and Chris Paul with the acquisitions of De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and most recently Buddy Hield.
Major changes was always likely after a 10th place finish in the Western Conference this season, and that's just what's happened in the space of the past few days. The alterations haven't just come on the playing roster either, with the franchise adding 13-year head coach Terry Stotts and former NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse as assistants to Steve Kerr.
The Golden State Warriors roster is coming together for next season, but there's still work to do form a strong playoff contender
Despite the myriad of moves, Golden State's roster is far from complete (or at least it shouldn't be). The changes thus far certainly bring an element of difference, but there's nothing to suggest it's a huge net positive that has them spring-boarding back to the playoffs next season.
With that in mind, let's have a look at the Warriors current depth chart and what else they'll need to add to the roster over the remainder of the offseason:
Point Guard:
Stephen Curry, Reece Beekman (two-way contract),
Aside from adding a second star to take some of the offensive burden off Curry, the Warriors simply must find a reliable backup for the two-time MVP. The franchise really doesn't have another proven point guard option, leaving them currently reliant on impressive young guard Brandin Podziemski to develop into that role by the start of his second season.
Shooting Guard:
De'Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II, Lindy Waters III, Pat Spencer (two-way contract)
Reports indicated the Warriors were going to start Podziemski had Klay Thompson re-signed, though Melton could now be the option if the 21-year-old transitions into the team's backup point guard. Hield could also be an option if Golden State are desperate for the three-point shooting, though a backcourt of he and Curry would be problematic defensively. There's a logjam here that suggests something has to give, with Gary Payton II's $9.1 million contract presenting as a likely trade candidate.
Small Forward:
Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Gui Santos
There's not a whole lot of depth here, particularly with Wiggins and Moody potentially on the trade block over the remainder of the offseason. The key may be Jonathan Kuminga's development into becoming a genuine small-forward option -- something Kerr alluded to in his end of season press conference. Gui Santos' deal for next season is non-guaranteed, meaning the Warriors could waive him at any point to open up another roster spot.
Power Forward:
Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson
Three very good power-forward options currently on the roster, meaning we may see at least two of them on the floor for the majority of every game. The issue is none of them are respected shooting threats, even if Draymond Green had a career-best year from beyond the arc. Anderson shot 41% from three-point range in 2022-23, but that appears more of an outlier in a 10-year career that's seen him shoot less than 33.3% in seven of those.
Center:
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kevon Looney, Quinten Post
Jackson-Davis has the inside running to the majority of center minutes following his impressive rookie season, yet it's unclear whether he'll start or if Golden State will go back to a Kuminga-Green small-ball combination. Looney's role may look even more limited now with Anderson as another front court option, while Post is intriguing as a shooting big but holds little expectation in his rookie year after being taken with the 52nd overall pick.
The lack of shooting among the power forward/center options is a major concern for the Warriors, and should only increase the need for the franchise to secure a blockbuster deal that lands them 2023 All-Star Lauri Markkanen.