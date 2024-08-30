Warriors still have 3 contract situations to resolve after Stephen Curry extension
The Golden State Warriors took care of a significant piece of business on Thursday, signing superstar guard Stephen Curry to a one-year, $62.6 million extension that keeps him under contract through the 2026-27 season.
It's a huge positive for the Warriors with Curry's re-commitment coming after an offseason of conjecture on whether the franchise is doing enough to prioritize the 36-year-old's chances of a fifth NBA championship.
With Curry's future having been more of a talking point over the last couple of months, getting the franchise superstar's signature is the most important one that Golden State had left remaining this offseason.
Now they can turn their attention to other matters, starting with a contract extension for rising forward Jonathan Kuminga. The 21-year-old is extension eligible until October 21, otherwise he'll automatically become a restricted free agent next summer.
Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports has reported that Kuminga and his management would like a full max extension that would pay him over $220 million across the next five years. However, there's little doubt the Warriors would like a more conservative number that sits closer to $30 million per season.
Kuminga may be the priority given his standing as one of the team's most important players, but fellow 2021 lottery pick Moses Moody is also extension eligible and could be in line for a deal ranging between $11-13 million per season, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews.
The third contractual situation for Golden State revolves around 52nd overall pick Quinten Post. There's been no confirmation of a deal for the seven-foot center, but there is an expectation that he'll occupy a two-way contract in place of young guard Reece Beekman. Pat Spencer and Daeqwon Plowden are the other two players currently on two-way contracts, with training camp likely to prove crucial in the finalization of those positions.
Between Kuminga, Moody and Post, the Warriors still have some contractual decisions to make over the next six or seven weeks before their season gets underway in Portland against the Trail Blazers on October 23.