Warriors add defensive-minded guard as third piece to frantic draft day
Upon the completion of the NBA Draft on Thursday, the Golden State Warriors have added a third player on a busy day for General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Warriors have signed former Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman on a two-way contract after the 22-year-old went undrafted on Thursday.
Reece Beekman becomes the newest Golden State Warriors player after the franchise also added Lindy Waters III and Quinten Post on Thursday
Beekman averaged 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals in his senior year with the Cavaliers, shooting 44.3% from the floor and just 31% from three-point range. While he did shoot 35.1% from beyond the arc in 2022-23, Beekman is viewed as a pass-first point guard with strong defensive ability.
The Milwaukee native becomes the third player added by the Warriors on Thursday. The franchise initially traded the 52nd overall pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Lindy Waters III, before reacquiring the selection for cash considerations where they drafted Boston College Eagles big man Quinten Post.