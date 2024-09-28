Warriors officially announce signings that could have underrated impact
The Golden State Warriors have welcomed a number of new personnel to their playing roster this offseason, having most notable acquired veterans De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield during July's free agency period.
But change at the franchise extends well beyond just those who we'll see on the court this season, with the Warriors also making numerous changes to Steve Kerr's staff as the franchise looks to rejuvenate for another playoff tilt.
The Warriors have announced the signings of Terry Stotts and Jerry Stackhouse as assistant coaches
Months after it was initially reported in July, Golden State have made official the additions of 13-year NBA head coach Terry Stotts and former 2x NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse as new assistant coaches at the franchise.
The Warriors have also promoted Khalid Robisnon, Jacob Rubin and Anthony Vereen to assistant coaches, further signalling a revamped coaching group that will try and mesh young talent with experienced veterans.
Stotts had significant success during his tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers, leading the team to eight playoff appearances in his nine seasons which included a trip to the Western Conference Finals against the Warriors in 2019.
The 66-year-old is expected to take large responsibility of the Warriors offense which is set to look markedly different not just because of Stotts' arrival, but because of the departure of veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks.
While Golden State will always rely heavily on three-point shooting for so long as Stephen Curry is on the team, the recent injection of athleticism in the form of Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis will bring a different look the team hasn't necessarily had in past years. How Stotts harnesses that will be interesting, particularly given the final years of his Trail Blazers leadership centered around the back court pairing of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.
Stackhouse is set to take responsibility of the Golden State defense, with general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. having outlined on Thursday the team's aim to be top 5-7 team on that end of the floor this season. The Warriors ranked 15th on defense last season, but are set to be boosted by the additions of Melton and Anderson, more availability from Draymond Green, and of course Stackhouse.
We want to make teams play against our half-court defense. I think this roster is capable of doing that," Stackhouse recently said.
The additions of Stotts and Stackhouse could prove more impactful than any of the new players we see on the floor, particularly after the Warriors lost lead assistant Kenny Atkinson who took the top job with the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason.