Warriors appear set to miss out as Pacers poised to pounce on prime trade target
The Golden State Warriors' hopes of a major roster shake up have been dealt a major blow, with their most realistic big-name trade target set for a move to the Indiana Pacers.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers "are actively engaged in trade talks centered around two-time All-Star forward Pascal Siakam."
Pascal Siakam's move to the Indiana Pacers would significantly hinder the Golden State Warriors' chances of landing a major piece before the trade deadline
According to Charania, the Pacers' big for Siakam includes Bruce Brown, salary filler and three first-round picks. It was also re-established that the Warriors and Mavericks have expressed interest in the two-time All-Star.
With 2026 and 2028 first-round picks, along with a quartet of young players in Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State could theoretically outbid Indiana for Siakam's services.
The more important question relates to whether they should. Three first-round picks appears a high price for a player who could leave in free agency just months later. Siakam is making $37.9 million in the last year of his deal, with the 29-year-old reportedly after a max contract in the offseason.
Urgency and frustration is rising at the Warriors after another disastrous loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, leaving the franchise 12th in the Western Conference and four games behind the eighth-seeded Phoenix Suns.
Although the reported price was well acknowledged, many Warrior fans were nevertheless left frustrated at the prospect of the franchise missing out. There's a growing sentiment that significant change needs to be made, with Siakam presenting as the most realistic target in making that happen.
Charania reported last week that Golden State could be open to trading anyone on their roster outside Stephen Curry, yet it remains unlikely that it would include storied veterans Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
With the trade deadline still three weeks away on February 8, waiting until that point could prove too late as the Warriors spiral more into chaos and further away from where they wish to be.