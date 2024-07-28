Golden State Warriors just lost claim to best divisional offseason
The Golden State Warriors claimed an unwanted title last season, finishing last in the Pacific Division which included a blowout loss to the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament.
It was the first time since the 2019-20 season that the Warriors had finished at the bottom of the decision, and also just the second time in the past 18 years. It was an unfamiliar position for the franchise, not that any of the Pacific teams did anything overly notable as none of the five managed to make the second-round of the playoffs.
The Golden State Warriors have just lost their claim to the best offseason among the five Pacific teams in the Western Conference
The only way is up for Golden State and that starts in the offseason and retooling a roster around 2x MVP Stephen Curry. While they've failed to make a huge splash that suggests any sort of serious contention, they have made moves that indicate they can be better than last season.
The Warriors added three valuable rotation players in De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield, traded for Oklahoma City Thunder wing Lindy Waters III, drafted intriguing seven-footer Quinten Post with the 52nd overall pick, and signed Reece Beekman and Daeqwon Plowden to two-way contracts.
In grading the offseason for every NBA team, ESPN's Kevin Pelton gave Golden State a B+ despite the departure of franchise legend Klay Thompson and fellow veteran guard Chris Paul.
"If 3-and-D standout De'Anthony Melton can stay healthy after missing 44 games last season with the 76ers, he'll be one of the summer's best additions, while Buddy Hield helps replace Thompson's shooting and Kyle Anderson brings a versatile skill set to the Golden State bench."- Kevin Pelton
The Warriors were one of 10 teams to receive a B+ grade or above, but none of those included their four Pacific rivals. The Phoenix Suns received a B and were commended for their efforts with little flexibility, while the Sacramento Kings only received a B- despite their acquisition of 6x All-Star DeMar DeRozan.
It was less positive for both Los Angeles teams -- the Lakers lack of activity saw them receive a C, with the departure of Paul George -- and the Clippers inability to get anything for him (they could have in a trade with Golden State) -- giving them a D.
However, these grades came prior to Saturday's news that the Suns have signed veteran point guard Tyus Jones to a one-year, minimum contract. The acquisition comes as one of the most valuable deals of the offseason, with the 28-year-old accepting a prove it deal with Phoenix after early expectations that he'd make well in excess of $10 million per season.
All of a sudden Golden State's claim to the best divisional offseason has been reliniquished. The addition of Jones, along with Mason Plumlee and Monte Morris, might be enough to give the Suns an A given the financial restraints they faced heading into the offseason.
It doesn't mean the Warriors can't take back that title, particularly if they complete a trade for Lauri Markkanen over the next week or so. Even regardless, the offseason grades suggest the Warriors are in a strong position to jump off the bottom of the divisional table. It presents as another incredibly difficult battle in the West next season, with all five Pacific teams arguably capable of falling anywhere between 4-12 in the standings.