Warriors rival makes significant move in signing best remaining free agent
The Golden State Warriors task in the Pacific Division just got slightly more difficult with the Pheonix Suns landing the league's best remaining free agent in Tyus Jones.
Jones has signed a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Suns, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday. It's a huge coup for the franchise who continue to make the most of their limited financial flexibility this offseason.
Tyus Jones would have been a perfect option for the Golden State Warriors given their lack of point guards behind Stephen Curry
The 28-year-old is coming off a two-year, $29 million contract, with his recent production having suggested that another deal well in excess of $10 million per season was forthcoming. Jones averaged 12 points and 7.3 assists in 66 games with the Washington Wizards last season, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 41.4% from three-point range.
Instead, Jones has chosen to take a one-year prove it deal with the Suns, much in the same manner as Gary Trent Jr. did in signing with the Milwaukee Bucks. The nine-year veteran joins Mason Plumlee and Monte Morris as valuable additions on minimum contracts for Phoenix this offseason.
Jones had been floated as a potential option for the Warriors, particularly as the offseason developed and it became increasingly more realistic that he'd accept a one-year, minimum contract. There's no indication at this stage that Golden State was ever a possible suitor, with little doubt that Phoenix's lack of genuine point guards opens up far greater playing opportunity for Jones.
Outside of starting point guard and 2x MVP Stephen Curry, the Warriors appear comfortable in handing the bench unit to impressive 21-year-old Brandin Podziemski. Last year's 19th overall pick recorded 13 assists across his two Summer League games in Las Vegas, before he and Trayce Jackson-Davis rested over the remainder of the schedule.
Podziemski could also be the key to unlocking a Lauri Markkanen trade though, with Jones no longer a potential backup option should the Warriors choose to relent and give up the All-Rookie First Team member.