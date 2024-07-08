Warriors blanket prized first-round pick in another dominant Summer League showing
The Golden State Warriors have continued their hot start at the California Classic, recording another dominant victory against the Los Angeles at Chase Center on Sunday.
Following a 105-66 blowout win against the Miami Heat on Saturday, the Warriors again suffocated their opponent in a 92-68 victory over a Lakers team playing without second-round pick Bronny James.
The Golden State Warriors again kept their opponent under 30% shooting in their second consecutive win to start the California Classic
Los Angeles did have 17th overall pick Dalton Knecht, but the 23-year-old's afternoon reflected that of his team as Golden State blanketed the production of a player many expected to go in the top 10 of last month's NBA Draft.
Knecht had a team-high 12 points, yet shot just 3-of-13 (23.1%) from the floor and 1-of-3 from three-point range. After keeping the Heat to 28.9% shooting on Saturday, the Warrior defense was again in sync in keeping the Lakers to 25% from the floor and a paltry 11.8% from three-point range.
Golden State was again led by 6'5" guard Ethan Thompson, with the 25-year-old backing up his 27 points against the Heat with another 22 points to go alongside 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 27 minutes.
The Warriors were again without Trayce Jackson-Davis, Brandin Podziemski and Gui Santos, while 52nd overall pick Quinten Post is yet to make his debut thanks to a foot injury. Pat Spencer was also absent after recording 16 points, five rebounds and five assists against the Heat.
Two-way contracted guard Reece Beekman played just under 24 minutes, finishing with four points (1-of-6 shooting), a rebound and two assists. Many eyes were on former top 10 pick Kevin Knox II in his Warrior debut, though the 6'7" forward lacked efficiency in recording seven points (3-of-10 shooting), four rebounds and five assists in 19 minutes off the bench.
Golden State shot 42.5% from the floor, 30% from beyond the arc, and 60% from the free-throw line, suggesting there's plenty of room for improvement before they take on the Sacramento Kings in their final game of the California Classic on Wednesday.