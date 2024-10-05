Warriors quieten expectation on exciting prospect despite promising training camp
Quinten Post isn't your usual late second-round pick. At seven-foot tall and after shooting 43.1% from three-point range in college last season, there's plenty of excitement on what he could bring to the Golden State Warriors this season.
In what would only add a further complication to an already deep roster for Steve Kerr, Post outlined his goal to crack the Warriors rotation during his first media day at Chase Center on Monday.
Steve Kerr has quietened expectation on Warriors rookie Quinten Post
But if cracking a healthy Golden State rotation is the expectation for Post in his rookie season, fans should probably lower their forecast for the 52nd overall pick. After signing a two-way contract with the Warriors last month, Post is expected to spend plenty of time in the G League according to Kerr.
“He’s got a ways to go,” Kerr told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "I’m not anticipating it this year. I think he’ll be in Santa Cruz a lot.” Despite the potentially deflating news for many fans, Slater also reported that "both Kerr and (Draymond) Green have raved about him (Post) in his first training camp."
That's not to say Post couldn't shatter through Kerr's expectations. Most would have forecast that Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski would have spent significant time in the G League during their rookie season, only to be starters for Kerr at different points over the second half of the season.
Having failed to land Lauri Markkanen during the offseason, Golden State remain in desperate need of a shooting five to complement other front court players like Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Kyle Anderson.
Post is a completely unique prospect on the Warriors roster in that aspect, with his combination of size and shooting potentially opening up a pathway for minutes if he's good enough. The Dutch big man averaged 17 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 blocks in his final season with the Boston College Eagles, having shot 51.4% from the floor and that aforementioned 43.1% from beyond the arc on 3.3 attempts per game.
The 24-year-old showcased enough in his brief stint during the NBA Summer League, but Golden State fans are eager to see more throughout preseason after being limited to only the final two games in Las Vegas.
Post is expected to make his Warrior preseason debut against the L.A Clippers on Saturday at 4:00 PM PST.