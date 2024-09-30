Warriors signing set to be even bigger steal with this huge media day development
The addition of Kyle Anderson was regarded as a savvy signing for the Golden State Warriors in early July, with the veteran forward involved in the same six-team sign-and-trade that saw Klay Thompson head to the Dallas Mavericks.
Having joined the Warriors on a three-year, $27.7 million contract, Anderson's combination of size, defense and playmaking is set to play a pivotal part in Steve Kerr's rotation once the season gets underway.
But the full extent of the 31-year-old's value may be determined by one aspect -- his shooting. It's never been a strength of Anderson's game, but last season especially was a disapointing one having shot just 22.9% from beyond the arc with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Kyle Anderson's full value could be realized at the Warriors if his jump-shot turns around
In a potentially exciting development for the Warriors, it seems Anderson's shot has been re-tooled effectively over the offseason. Brandin Podziemski put it on the agenda at media day, with the second-year guard stating, "you guys would be surprised but Kyle Anderson -- jump-shot looks a little different," when asked about who specifically has shot the ball well during scrimmages to date.
Anderson was then asked about it during his press conference, revealing the fortune he's had to actually have the time during the summer to be able to put work into his jump-shot.
"Last summer I just wasn't healthy enough to work on my jump-shot so my mechanics were all messed up," Anderson said. "There was a lot of stuff going on in my head. Being healthy enough to work on it this past summer, that's going to help out my game a lot."
The 11-year veteran has shot 33.8% from beyond the arc during his career, including a career-high 41% with the Timberwolves during the 2022-23 season. The shooting volume will also be an interesting aspect to watch -- Anderson averaged 3.8 three-point attempts with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2021-22, but otherwise has never taken more than 1.6 per game in any other season.
While Anderson's addition has been seen as a positive one for Golden State, there have been concerns with how he'll fit within a front court that already has some spacing issues with the likes of Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney.
Anderson isn't the only one hoping to see a big development in their three-point shooting, with Looney revealing he's taken 400-500 threes per day during the offseason in an attempt to rejuvenate his career.