Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green responds after omission from Team USA
Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green has responded after being left out of Team USA's preliminary 41-man squad for the Paris Olympics later this year.
Having won back-to-back Olympic Gold Medals in 2016 and 2021, the 33-year-old veteran was a glaring omission when a squad led by LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant was announced last week.
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green remains ready to go if called upon for Team USA's Olympic campaign in July and August
Shortly after the squad was announced, USA Basketball Executive Director Grant Hill confirmed that Green's multiple suspensions with the Warriors had been the primary reason behind absence from the squad.
Green was indefinitely suspended following a hit on Phoenix Suns' big man Jusuf Nurkic in December, with that having come after he was suspended for five games in the wake of a chokehold on long-time rival Rudy Gobert.
Speaking on his podcast on Monday, Green revealed he was disappointed with the fact Hill chose to go public with his comments rather than speak to the former Defensive Player of the Year personally.
"I wish that he (Hill) would have just said that to me, you know, especially if you're going to say that publicly. And so it hurt me a little bit like from a fan standpoint as well, I'm a big fan of Grant Hill."- Draymond Green
Despite the frustration, Green also revealed that he'll be ready to go should he be asked to join the squad when they head to Paris. A belated call up would given the four-time All-Star the opportunity to win a third-straight Olympic Gold Medal.
"If I got a call because some guys drop off that list that's just unforeseen, for whatever reasons, and then I need to fill a spot on that team, guess what? I'll be ready with my bags packed and go play in a third Olympics."- Draymond Green
Green has proven that he remains a high-level player since returning from his 16-game absence. Despite the Warriors having lost three of their four games since Green's reinstatement, the four-time NBA champion is a cumulative +66 in his minutes. That included being a +31 in Saturday's double overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, with Green tallying eight points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in an impressive two-way display.
Aside from Curry, veteran point-guard Chris Paul was the only other Warrior named in the preliminary squad. The national team will once again be led by Golden State head coach Steve Kerr.