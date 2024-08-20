Warriors forward omitted from controversial NBA 2K25 ratings reveal
NBA 2K are starting to reveal player ratings for the game's latest iteration launching on September 6, with Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post given a 68 overall after official rookie ratings detailed last week.
The company are now doing a countdown of the top 100 players this week, starting with those ranked between 71-100. Unfortunately there was no place for any Warrior player among the first reveal, leaving plenty of uncertainty on how many members of the roster could feature in the remaining 70.
Two former Golden State Warriors guards featured in NBA 2K's ratings reveal, but there was no room for forward Andrew Wiggins
After both departing Golden State in free agency, Klay Thompson and Chris Paul were given 81 overalls that rank them 85th and 88th respectively. A host of players received the same rating including Laker pair D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves, along with Paul's new teammate Devin Vassell.
Andrew Wiggins may have been the most likely Warrior to be on the first reveal, but the 29-year-old's omission is a strong indication of his absence from the entire top 100 after a career-worst year last season.
Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga could have also featured in this bracket, yet perhaps there's some optimism that they'll be included higher up the rankings later in the week. Outside the egregious two suspensions early in the season, Green was evidently a better and more valuable player than both Thompson and Paul last season, and should therefore be reflected as such in these ratings.
It remains to be seen whether Kuminga's rapid improvement over the second half of last season is enough to catapult the 21-year-old into the top 70. The young forward was Golden State's second-leading scorer ahead of Thompson over the final 41 games, while Kuminga also averaged more rebounds, assists, steals and blocks than his now former veteran teammate.
Superstar guard Stephen Curry is again set to have a place in the top 10, but the Warriors lack of a second genuine All-Star is likely to be reiterated by these 2K ratings.
Of the first release on Monday, Darius Garland's place as an 82 overall certainly drew the ire of fans with fierce debate on whether the Cleveland Cavaliers guard should be far higher than now revealed.