New Warriors guard prepares for crucial clash after pair of impressive performances
Fans wishing to see new Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield in action won't have to wait long, with the Bahamian preparing for a crucial clash against Lebanon in the Semi-Final of the Fiba Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Saturday.
Hield became a Warrior on Thursday when the franchise completed a five-team trade that saw them acquire the 31-year-old and versatile forward Kyle Anderson from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Buddy Hield is looking forward to playing alongside Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors veterans next season
Hield's addition is an important one for Golden State after the departure of veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson, with the former sixth overall pick having made the most three-pointers in the league over the past five seasons.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Hield spoke of his motive to help the Warriors get back on top after missing the playoffs last season, along with the obvious excitement of playing alongside the league's greatest ever shooter in Stephen Curry.
"I wanna go there and win and try get them back on top...They made the game so easy over there, so hopefully being with Steph I'll be able to watch him and learn from him. Just learn from all the key guys like Draymond and Wiggins and be on a championship-calibre team."- Buddy Hield
Hield has been in impressive form for the Bahamas over the first two games of the tournament, having helped the team to back-to-back victories over Finland and Poland. The 6'4" guard had a game -high 24 points against Finland, going 6-of-12 from three-point range to go with six rebounds, two assists and finishing as a +14 in the 96-85 win.
Hield followed that up with 17 points on 5-of-10 three-point shooting against Poland, adding six rebounds and an impressive 10 assists in the 90-81 victory. Playing with fellow NBA players Deandre Ayton and Eric Gordon, Hield has been the team's equal-leading scorer alongside projected 2025 top 10 pick VJ Edgecombe.
Saturday's game against Lebanon will start at 8:30am PT, with the winner to advance to the final and a chance for a spot at the Olympics later this month.