Warriors guard streets ahead in race to retain two-way contract
When exciting wing Daeqwon Plowden was officially signed to a two-way contract earlier in the week, it became clear that four didn't fit into three and that the Golden State Warriors have a decision to make.
Plowden joined Pat Spencer and Reece Beekman on two-way contracts, though it's likely that one will have to make way for 52nd overall pick Quinten Post. It's possible that the Warriors are waiting to see if roster spots become available to sign the seven-footer to a standard contract, otherwise one of the current two-way players appear vulnerable.
Pat Spencer's last two performances in Summer League should secure his two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors
With Plowden having been one of the most impressive players in the entirety of Summer League, the decision is likely to come down to one of Beekman or Spencer to retain the final two-way spot. But if it was a 50-50 call just a few days ago, the latter has since put a gulf between the two as the other sits on the sidelines.
After missing four-straight games dating back to the California Classic, Spencer has hardly missed a beat in returning to the Golden State lineup over the past two outings. The 28-year-old had 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, also adding five rebounds, seven assists and four steals in a well-rounded performance.
Spencer followed that up with a team-high 17 points on Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading the Warriors to a 90-83 victory that delivered a Semifinal berth. The former Lacrosse player shot 8-of-10 from the floor, while also adding another seven assists in a quality performance.
On the other hand, Beekman hasn't played since the second game of the California Classic against the Los Angeles Lakers in which he had four points (1-of-6 shooting), one rebound and two assists in around 24 minutes.
Despite over five years difference in age that suggests Beekman may have greater long-term potential, Spencer is making a compelling case to remain on the Golden State roster entering next season. His ability to orchestrate the offense efficiently over the past two games has been even more important when you consider the lack of point guards on the roster behind 36-year-old Stephen Curry.
Post also showed there's plenty to work with in his debut for the franchise against the Thunder, recording 10 points (4-of-7 shooting, 2-of-4 three-point shooting), three rebounds, an assist and a steal in less than 15 minutes of action.