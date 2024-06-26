Warriors hopes of blockbuster trade could be harmed by dangerous precedent
If last week's Alex Caruso-for-Josh Giddey trade was the entrée, the NBA may have entered its main course with a blockbuster deal on Tuesday that could come to impact the Golden State Warriors.
As first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks have acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets for Bojan Bogdanovic, five first-round picks, a first-round pick swap, and a second-round pick.
The New York Knicks acquisition of Mikal Bridges could have a multi-layered impact on the Golden State Warriors own offseason plans
The Knicks clearly had a desire to add Bridges to former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and former Warrior Donte DiVincenzo. It is a huge haul of future assets to surrender though, even if New York project to be a top team in the Eastern Conference for many years to come.
Bridges has never made an All-Star team and has only once averaged 20 points per game over the course of a season. So, what does this mean for other teams wishing to trade for a star, perhaps one that's got far more accolades under their belt?
We know the Warriors are utilizing Chris Paul's contract in exploring a significant upgrade. All of a sudden that could be far more difficult given the price the Knicks just paid for Bridges, potentially providing a dangerous precedent that suggests this is a seller's market where teams may have to give up significantly more assets than first thought.
Golden General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said "it would take a lot" for the franchise to give up their young talent of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, but the market could very well dictate that the Warriors dip into one or more of that quartet to land a significant trade target.
The silver lining from this is that NBA insider Marc Stein had previously mentioned New York alongside Golden State as a potential trade for Paul George. The Knicks are now out of the picture, giving the Warriors one less rival in which they may need to outbid should the 9x All-Star opt into his $48.8 million player option and request a trade.