Warriors inability to show interest in addressing glaring need is becoming laughable
With just over a week until the start of training camp in Hawaii, there's been a plethora of activity at the Golden State Warriors in regard to their roster across the past week.
Since last Saturday the Warriors have reportedly signed four players to exhibit 10 contracts -- Yuri Collins, Javan Johnson, Donta Scott and most recently Blake Hinson after he was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers. It comes after Jackson Rowe was extended an E-10 contract following the conclusion of Summer League in July.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic also reported on Thursday that the franchise have held workouts with former Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns forward Nassir Little, along with Golden State 2015 NBA champion Justin Holiday.
The Warriors also held workouts with Troy Brown Jr. and Bruno Caboclo this offseason, and extended an invitation to Davis Bertans before the 6'10" sharpshooter chose to sign internationally in Dubai.
Golden State had earlier had a productive free agency period. They traded for Lindy Waters III on draft day, signed De'Anthony Melton, then acquired Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield in the same sign-and-trade that sent Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks.
The Warriors inability to show interest in a center will be baffling to many
Melton, Hield, Anderson, Waters, Rowe, Collins, Johnson, Scott, Hinson, Caboclo, Bertans, Brown, Little and Holiday. That's 14 players all with one thing in common -- they're not centers. Add in two-way contracted players Pat Spencer, Reece Beekman and Daeqwon Plowden, and that's a list of 17 players none of whom are a center. At a stretch you'd say Caboclo is, but he's more of a small-ball option at 6'9" who played the majority of his NBA career as a forward.
Golden State did draft seven-foot big man Quinten Post with the 52nd overall pick in June's NBA Draft, but while the Dutchman is expected to occupy a two-way contract eventually, he's still not on the roster at this stage.
That leaves Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney -- both of who are 6'9" -- as the only two centers on a 20+ man roster right now. It's remarkable to the point of laughable that the Warriors haven't been linked to another genuine center, even if it was just for an offseason workout.
Fans have often lamented the lack of a traditional big man in recent years, as well as the lack of center depth that perhaps played a big role in Looney looking wearisome last season. Maybe the roster is stocked enough if they're set on starting Draymond Green at center, but any significant injury to Jackson-Davis or Looney and fans will be quick to tell the franchise "we told you so."
The Warriors have often got away with their lack of genuine size in the last few seasons, yet they could eventually pay the price in a league that's transitioned back towards an era of dominant big men.