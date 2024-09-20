Warriors reportedly interested in veteran wing and 2015 NBA champion
While the Golden State Warriors don't have the financial capacity to sign another free agent at this moment, that hasn't stopped the franchise from doing its due diligence on a number of veteran players in recent weeks.
Former Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns forward Nassir Little was the latest player linked to the Warriors earlier in the week, and now the front office is also showing interest in a familiar face but someone who hasn't played for the franchise in nearly a decade.
The Warriors have held workouts with Justin Holiday in recent weeks
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Thursday, "Justin Holiday (and Little) are among the several experienced wings who have shuffled through San Francisco in recent weeks."
Holiday played one season for the Warriors in 2014-15, playing 59 games during the regular season and a further five in the playoffs as the the franchise triumphantly won its drought-breaking championship. He's since bounced around the league playing for eight different teams, including most recently with the Denver Nuggets last season.
The 35-year-old may be one of the best remaining free agents on the market less than two weeks until training camp, at least based on the fact he was a legitimate rotation member for the Nuggets this past postseason.
After shooting over 40% from three-point range in nearly 15 minutes per game during the regular season, Holiday saw action in all 12 of Denver's playoff games. The 6'6" wing had 13 points on 4-of-5 three-point shooting in Game 2 of the second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, followed by 10 points on 3-of-5 from beyond the arc in Game 4.
Holiday was also +36 in that series which the Nuggets ultimately lost, leaving some intrigue as to why they weren't interested in bringing back a proven three-and-D type player, particularly after losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency.
Whether Holiday can extend his career into a 12th NBA season now remains to be seen. His solid performances in the playoffs suggests he probably deserves an opportunity somewhere, yet it's difficult to envisage that being with Golden State given the glut of shooting guard/small forward options already on the roster.
The Warriors could sign a free agent by waiving the non-guaranteed contracts of Gui Santos or Lindy Waters III, but as Slater described, "that will be a high bar to clear" for Holiday or any other prospective option.