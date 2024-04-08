Warriors' playoff odds surging entering final week of NBA regular season
Breaking down the latest odds for the Golden State Warriors to make the playoffs this season.
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors are fighting for position in the Western Conference, and the team is close to getting out of the No. 10 spot in the Play-In Tournament picture with just four games to play.
Here’s a look at how the team’s odds to make the playoffs have changed over the last week:
Warriors’ odds to make the playoffs
- Yes: +190
- No: -240
These odds are a major change from just last week when Golden State was +225 to make the playoffs. The Warriors are 7-3 in their last 10 games, and they now sit just 1.5 games back of the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 9 seed, with a game on the schedule against Los Angeles still remaining.
Warriors remaining schedule
- @ Los Angeles Lakers
- @ Portland Trail Blazers
- vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- vs. Utah Jazz
Warriors’ path to make the playoffs
The Warriors are going to end up in the Play-In Tournament, but the question is where they will be in the seeding.
Right now, the team is in the No. 10 spot, but it technically could slide up a slot or two, especially if it beats both the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers in the closing games of the regular season.
If the Warriors end up in the No. 9 or No. 10 spot, they’ll need to win two games in a row to earn the No. 8 seed. If the team can get to the No. 8 spot – or the No. 7 – Golden State would need to win one of two games to earn the No. 7 or No. 8 spot (depending upon which games is won). It is most likely that the Warriors end up in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup and have to work their way in from there.
