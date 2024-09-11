Warriors rumors: 3 Forgotten trade targets who could resurface in 2024-25
With many characterizing the Golden State Warriors dynasty as completely over, the franchise is unsurprisingly and routinely linked to a number of trade candidates in the thought that it may reignite their championship hopes.
Much of that also stems from the Warriors own activity, with the front office clearly aware of their roster issues as evidenced by their pursuits of All-Star forwards Paul George and Lauri Markkanen this offseason.
Which less notable players could resurface as trade candidates for the Golden State Warriors after previous speculation last season?
Once the 2024-25 season gets underway and results start to play out, it's almost a fait accompli that Golden State will once again be linked to players they've previously held interest in. The ideal world may see the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns get off to rocky starts, thus reigniting the potential for the Warriors to acquire either LeBron James or Kevin Durant.
James, in particular, will be a fascinating watch with all the discussion surrounding whether the 4x MVP and Stephen Curry could play in the NBA together, not to mention his relationship with Warrior forward Draymond Green.
However, getting stars like James or Durant should still be considered as largely unrealistic at this stage. It's more likely that Golden State would need to target more realistic options should they wish to make a trade. So with that in mind, let's look at three players outside the 'superstar' label that could resurface as trade candidates for the Warriors next season:
1. Kyle Kuzma
Golden State were linked with Kyle Kuzma in January when Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported their interest in the Washington Wizards forward, alongside the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.
Kuzma wasn't move at all in somewhat of a surprise, but it remains likely that he is on a new team sooner rather than later. That could potentially be the Warriors, particularly if Andrew Wiggins can't rediscover form early next season. The Canadian would be the most obvious salary-matching piece in a Kuzma trade, though Golden State would assuredly have to thrown multiple picks and/or a young talent like Moses Moody.
The 6'9" Kuzma averaged a career-high 22.2 points and 4.2 assists last season, while he also added 6.6 rebounds, shot 46.3% from the floor and 33.6% from three-point range on over six attempts per game.